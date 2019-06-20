Equifax collaborates with FinTech Sandbox to help startups access data

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc., a global data, analytics and technology company, today announced a joint collaboration with FinTech Sandbox to help drive global FinTech innovation. Startups can now leverage various forms of consumer and commercial data from Equifax in an effort to help these new businesses develop products for the benefit of the industry and consumers.

Nonprofit FinTech Sandbox promotes innovation in the financial sector by making data and infrastructure available to well-qualified FinTech startups. In return, Sandbox startups collaborate with current and past residents by sharing learnings and advancements with respect to the FinTech ecosystem. Participating startups pay no fees and no equity is taken.

In addition to data, Equifax will give analytical support to the Sandbox by allowing access to its Ignite® portfolio of premier data and advanced analytics solutions. The portfolio securely and comprehensively supports the full analytical lifecycle – from data access and transparency to visualization and deployment – using a single, connected suite of advanced analytics processes, technology and tools.

"The FinTech industry is moving fast, and I'm so proud that we have an opportunity to collaborate around our shared mission for advancing the industry. We look forward to helping influence the Sandbox's next generation of leaders with our data and analytical tools," said Sharla Godbehere, AtlFi and FinTech leader at Equifax. "We're also offering our expertise in this space. Being a FinTech company, we understand the challenges of bringing all the pieces together to make a product work. This is an exciting opportunity to partner and share our personal insights and experience with these startups."

"At FinTech Sandbox, we have been looking to expand our offerings and support to startups focused on consumer financial wellness," said Jean Donnelly, FinTech Sandbox Executive Director. "Equifax, with records for more than 850 million consumers and 92 million businesses worldwide, and advanced analytic solutions, can provide a needed lift for these companies bringing essential solutions to market."

Equifax has earned a spot on the IDC FinTech Rankings list consecutively for the past 15 years since it has been produced. It is the most comprehensive vendor ranking within the financial services industry.

About FinTech Sandbox

FinTech Sandbox is a Boston-based nonprofit that promotes financial technology innovation globally by providing free access to critical data and resources to FinTech entrepreneurs. Sponsors include Amazon Web Services, Fidelity Investments, F-Prime Capital, Franklin Templeton, Intel, State Street, Refinitiv, EY, and Goodwin Procter.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Wyatt Jefferies

404-885-8907

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-collaborates-with-fintech-sandbox-to-help-startups-access-data-300871236.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.