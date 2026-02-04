Equifax Aktie
WKN: 854618 / ISIN: US2944291051
|
04.02.2026 14:47:01
Equifax Expects Q1, Annual Results To Improve
(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc. (EFX), a consumer credit reporting agency, on Wednesday initiated guidance for the first quarter and full year.
Commenting on the guidance, the company said: "This reflects an assumption that the U.S. mortgage market is down low single digits in 2026 as well as an assumption that 100% of mortgage credit scores will be FICO Scores."
For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted income of $1.63 to $1.73 per share, with revenue of $1.597 billion to $1.627 billion.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Equifax had recorded adjusted income of $1.53 per share, with revenue of $1.442 billion.
For fiscal 2026, Equifax projects adjusted profit of $8.30 to $8.70 per share, with revenue of $6.660 billion to $6.780 billion.
For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded adjusted income of $7.65 per share, with revenue of $6.074 billion.
EFX was up by 0.02% at $175 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Equifax Inc.
|
04.02.26
|Ausblick: Equifax veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.02.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 fällt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.26
|S&P 500-Wert Equifax-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Equifax-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert Equifax-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Equifax-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
20.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert Equifax-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Equifax-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
13.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert Equifax-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Equifax von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Börse New York in Grün: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Equifax Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Equifax Inc.
|161,00
|0,00%