Equifax, Experian and TransUnion Announce Extension of Free Weekly Credit Reports to Help Americans During COVID-19

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The three nationwide consumer credit reporting agencies are extending free weekly credit reports to Americans for an additional year until April 20, 2022. This will continue to help people across the country manage their financial health during the ongoing hardship caused by COVID-19.

Under federal law, all consumers are entitled to obtain one free credit report every 12 months from each of the three national consumer reporting agencies, and under other special circumstances. At the start of the pandemic, however, the agencies increased the frequency to weekly for a one-year period to help Americans understand and manage their financial health.

"Access to financial information and records on a more frequent basis helps people plan for their future while also taking care of the present during these challenging times. We strive to make credit more accessible and available to people every day and we hope continuing to make free credit reports available each week is helpful to consumers," said Mark W. Begor, CEO Equifax ; Brian Cassin, CEO Experian ; and Chris Cartwright, CEO TransUnion .

"For consumers, ensuring that one's credit remains in good standing during this challenging time goes beyond paying mortgages, auto loans, credit card bills and other financial obligations each month. Consumers should have the tools they need to be knowledgeable about their financial information. The extension of free weekly credit reports is another way for people to regularly monitor their finances," said Francis Creighton, President and CEO of the Consumer Data Industry Association.

Consumers should review all items appearing in each section of their credit report. If an error is identified, contact the credit reporting agency immediately to initiate a dispute of that information. Weekly credit reports can be requested at www.annualcreditreport.com.

CDIA is the voice of the consumer reporting industry, representing consumer reporting agencies including the nationwide credit bureaus, regional and specialized credit bureaus, background check companies, and others. Through data and analytics, CDIA members empower economic opportunity, helping ensure fair, safe transactions for consumers, facilitating competition and expanding consumers' access to financial information.

