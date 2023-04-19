|
19.04.2023 22:29:15
Equifax Inc Announces Fall In Q1 Profit
(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year
The company's earnings totaled $112.4 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $221.8 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $176.8 million or $1.43 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $1.30 billion from $1.36 billion last year.
Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $112.4 Mln. vs. $221.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.310 - $1.330 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.05 - $7.15 Full year revenue guidance: $5.275 - $5.375 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Equifax Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
11:23
|Equifax Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Says Confident In Its Long-Term Growth Framework (Benzinga)
|
19.04.23
|Recap: Equifax Q1 Earnings (Benzinga)
|
19.04.23
|Equifax: Q1 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
18.04.23
|Ausblick: Equifax zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.03.23
|Where Equifax Stands With Analysts (Benzinga)
|
22.03.23
|Expert Ratings for Equifax (Benzinga)