Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
17.04.2024 22:21:44

Equifax Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $124.9 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $112.4 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $187.0 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $1.39 billion from $1.30 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $124.9 Mln. vs. $112.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.410 - $1.430 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 - $7.50 Full year revenue guidance: $5.670 - $5.770 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Equifax Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Equifax Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Equifax Inc. 200,00 -10,71% Equifax Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versuch der Stabilisierung nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Handel fester
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Donnerstag leicht zu. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen