17.04.2024 22:21:44
Equifax Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $124.9 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $112.4 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $187.0 million or $1.50 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $1.39 billion from $1.30 billion last year.
Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $124.9 Mln. vs. $112.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.410 - $1.430 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 - $7.50 Full year revenue guidance: $5.670 - $5.770 Bln
