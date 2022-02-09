09.02.2022 22:47:03

Equifax Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $122.1 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $74.5 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $228.2 million or $1.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $1.25 billion from $1.12 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $122.1 Mln. vs. $74.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q4): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.08 - $2.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.32 - $1.34 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Equifax Inc.mehr Nachrichten