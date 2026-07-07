Equifax To Buy Mexico Credit Bureau Circulo De Credito For $750 Mln

(RTTNews) - Credit reporting firm Equifax Inc. (EFX) announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire Mexico's Circulo de Credito for an enterprise value of $750 million to expand in Latin America.

Circulo de Credito is a Mexico-based credit bureau. It reported revenue of $134 million and adjusted EBITDA of $62 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026.

The deal gives Equifax access to Circulo's cloud-based technology and data covering 2 billion tradelines and 80 million identities.

The Mexican bureau will join Equifax's international business and operate under the leadership of CEO Juan Manuel Ruiz Palmieri.

Equifax said the acquisition, expected to close in the fourth quarter 2026, will be accretive to adjusted EPS in the first full year of ownership.

In pre market activity on NYSE, shares of Equifax were up 0.62 percent, changing hands at $173.00, after closing Monday's regular session 0.08 percent lower.