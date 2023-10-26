Equifax to Expand I-9 Anywhere® with New Virtual Option

Virtual Capability Will Help Employers More Easily Onboard Remote Workers Amidst New DHS Regulations

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) is addressing the growing demand for flexible, remote onboarding services by offering a virtual component of its award-winning I-9 Anywhere® solution. This enhancement will make it easier for eligible employers to streamline their onboarding processes and enhance new hire experiences. The new capability will align with the recent U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announcement enabling employers who participate in E-Verify and are in good standing to have the option to conduct Form I-9 verification electronically and with a live video call interaction.

As employers navigate the changing regulatory landscape, many are seeking new solutions and processes that provide an additional degree of flexibility . The new I-9 Anywhere virtual component will offer employers a fully outsourced I-9 solution – regardless of where their new hires are located.

"The new I-9 Anywhere virtual option is one more way we are helping businesses simplify complex HR processes," said Lisa Chall, Vice President of Onboarding & Talent Solutions at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "We're helping employers offer their new hires an easier, mobile-first onboarding experience that supports today's workforce."

The virtual option will complement the existing I-9 Anywhere in-person process. It will provide employers who participate in E-Verify and are in good standing with the flexibility to have the new hire schedule an in-person appointment at an I-9 Anywhere location or through a video call in order to complete the necessary employment documentation.

Equifax Workforce Solutions expects to launch the new I-9 Anywhere virtual option prior to the end of the year, and remains committed to driving innovation and expanding its leading onboarding solution suite. To learn more about I-9 Anywhere, I-9 HQ, or other onboarding resources, visit our website .

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Daniel Jenkins for Equifax

mediainquiries@equifax.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-to-expand-i-9-anywhere-with-new-virtual-option-301967744.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.