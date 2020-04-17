Equifund Partners with Leading Private Equity Valuation Firm

WILMINGTON, Del., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifund (equifund.com), an equity crowdfunding platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investment opportunities, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Equidam (equidam.com), an online valuation platform for startups.

"We're very excited to partner with Equidam," said Jordan Gillissie, Equifund's Founder and CEO. "More than 130,000 companies have trusted Equidam for an unbiased valuation of their business. We feel it's important to provide our members with independent, third-party analysis like this so they can make a better, more informed investment decision. We look forward to making Equidam reports available to our member base on future listings."

Equidam's technology combines five leading startup valuation methods with data from 90 countries and 136 industries to provide a comprehensive business valuation report.

"Equifund shares our mission of democratizing access to finance, both for startups and individual investors," said Giulia Girardi, co-founder of Equidam. "We are thrilled to apply our technology to streamline fundraising opportunities and open up investing to the millions of people that don't have it right now."

Last year, the total amount of money raised in equity crowdfunding offerings (Reg-CF and Reg-A+ ) surpassed $2.3 billion in the United States. The industry is growing rapidly and provides a valuable source of capital to small businesses.

"We are an investor-first platform and take an institutional banking approach to qualifying projects," says Gillissie. "Too often we see companies trying to raise money at lofty valuations that aren't justified. Independent valuation reports not only help protect our members but also instill confidence they're not overpaying for their investment."

About Equifund

Equifund is an equity crowdfunding platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investment opportunities to accredited and non-accredited individuals. As a full-stack platform, Equifund allows investors to discover opportunities, review offering documents and execute an investment in a single place.

