27.09.2022 13:38:35

Equillium Says EQUALISE Study Results Positive For Lupus Nephritis

(RTTNews) - Equillium, Inc. (EQ) on Tuesday announced positive interim results from the Phase 1b EQUALISE study of the company's drug candidate itolizumab in patients with lupus nephritis (LN).

The EQUALISE study is a two-part Phase 1b study of itolizumab in patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) & Lupus Nephritis (LN).

Interim results from the type B portion of the EQUALISE study showed that 5 out of 6 (83%) patients with active proliferative LN achieved complete or partial response, and 4 of 6 (67%) subjects achieved greater than 80% reduction in urine protein creatinine ratio (UPCR) by week 28. Further, 8 of 12 (67%) subjects achieved more than 50% reduction in UPCR.

Top-line data from the Type B portion of the EQUALISE study in patients with lupus nephritis is expected to be announced mid-2023.

