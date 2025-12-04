Equinix CFO Keith Taylor To Retire In 2026

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) announced that Chief Financial Officer Keith Taylor will retire in 2026 after serving the company for 27 years.

Taylor will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer until a successor is appointed. Following that, he will transition to the role of Special Advisor for approximately one year to support a smooth leadership transition.

Ahead of Taylor's planned retirement, Equinix has initiated the search process for his successor. The company is considering both internal and external candidates and expects to complete the process over the coming months.