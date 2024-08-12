|
12.08.2024 17:34:53
Equinix Reports Strong Q2 Growth and Profit
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), a global digital infrastructure company, released its earnings for the second quarter of 2024 on Aug. 7, showcasing strong financial performance. The company reported significant growth in key areas such as revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA, all surpassing management's expectations. Equinix's Q2 2024 revenue reached $2.159 billion, exceeding the guidance range of $2.148 - $2.168 billion. Additionally, the company's adjusted EBITDA was reported at $1.036 billion, which also surpassed the expected range of $1.019 - $1.039 billion. Net income for the quarter grew by 30% to $301 million, reflecting robust operational performance.Source: Expectations based on management's guidance, as provided in May 8, 2024 earnings report.Equinix is a global digital infrastructure company, providing colocation, interconnection, and edge services. Its network of about 260 data centers across the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and Asia-Pacific regions enables seamless data and digital service exchange.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
