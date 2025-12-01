Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

Shell Pakistan XD Aktie

Shell Pakistan XD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: PK0016701010

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.12.2025 12:26:32

Equinor And Shell Complete Deal To Form Adura

(RTTNews) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), a Norwegian energy company, on Monday said it has completed a deal to combine its UK offshore oil and gas operations with Shell plc (SHEL) into a new joint venture, Adura, which will become the UK North Sea's largest independent producer.

Adura is a 50 50 joint venture and will operate a cost-competitive portfolio aimed at maximizing long-term value from UK assets.

The entity assumes both companies' interests across 12 producing fields and projects under development, including Mariner, Rosebank, Buzzard, Shearwater, Penguins, Gannet, Nelson, Pierce, Jackdaw, Victory, Clair and Schiehallion, along with multiple exploration licences.

The new company is headquartered in Aberdeen, with staff transferring from both companies to retain operational expertise.

In the pre-market trading, Shell is 0.32% higher at $74 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, Equinor is 0.07% lesser at $22.90 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shell Pakistan XDmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Shell Pakistan XDmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:29 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
12:23 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
11:29 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt am Montag kaum vom Fleck, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigt. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen