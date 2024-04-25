|
25.04.2024 06:46:29
Equinor ASA: Key information relating to cash dividend for first quarter 2024
Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for first quarter 2024.
Ordinary cash dividend amount: 0.35
Extraordinary cash dividend amount: 0.35
Announced currency: USD
Last day including rights: 15 August 2024
Ex-date Oslo Børs: 16 August 2024
Ex-date New York Stock Exchange: 19 August 2024
Record date: 19 August 2024
Payment date: 28 August 2024
Date of approval: 24 April 2024
Other information: The cash dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 23 August 2024.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
