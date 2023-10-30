Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

A primary insider and close associate in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) have sold shares in Equinor ASA:

Hilde Møllerstad, board member in Equinor ASA, has on 30 October 2023 sold 2094 shares at a price of NOK 379.80 per share and 871 shares at a price of NOK 377.64 per share.

Jon Olav Li, close associate to board member Hilde Møllerstad, has on 30 October 2023 sold 1630 shares at a price of NOK 381.25 per share.

Details of the sales of shares are set forth in the attached notification.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment