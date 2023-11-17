|
17.11.2023 08:00:00
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
Allocation of shares to certain primary insiders and their close associates in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) under Equinor’s share saving plan.
Certain primary insiders, and their close associates, participating in Equinor’s share saving plan, have on 17 November 2023 been allocated shares.
Details on individual allocation of shares to the primary insiders and their close associates are set forth in the attached overview.
This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Regulation, cf. section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
