21.05.2024 08:00:00

Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

Allocation of shares to certain primary insiders and their close associates in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) under Equinor’s share saving plan and long-term incentive programme.

Certain primary insiders, and their close associates, participating in Equinor’s share saving plan, have on 21 May 2024 been allocated shares.

Further, certain primary insiders participating in Equinor’s long term incentive programme, have on 21 May 2024 been allocated shares at a share price of NOK 302.08 per share in connection with the company’s long-term incentive programme.

The long-term incentive programme is a fixed, monetary compensation calculated as a portion of the participant’s base salary, ranging from 20-25 per cent depending on the individual’s position. The net annual amount is invested in Equinor shares. The shares are subject to a three-year lock-in period.

Details on individual allocation of shares to the primary insiders and their close associates are set forth in the attached overview.

This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Regulation, cf. section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Equinormehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Equinormehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Equinor 25,94 -1,82% Equinor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kaum Impulse: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Aktienmärkte schließlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Dienstagshandel knapp in der Verlustzone. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert schwächer. Am Dienstag bewegte sich der asiatische Markt in der Verlustzone.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen