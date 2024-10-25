Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

A close associate of a primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has purchased shares in Equinor ASA:

Tocaba AS, a close associate of board member Tone Hegland Bachke, has on 25 October 2024 purchased 2000 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 276.76 per share.

Details of the purchase of shares are set forth in the attached notification.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment