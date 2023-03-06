Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the first tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 8 February 2023.

The duration of the first tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 9 February to no later than 24 March 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 27 February until 3 March, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,132,999 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 321.3143 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 27 February 424,000 324.1875 137,455,500.00 28 February 427,000 321.7030 137,367,181.00 1 March 425,999 317.4567 135,236,236.74 2 March 428,000 322.2104 137,906,051.20 3 March 428,000 321.0237 137,398,143.60 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated)



4,540,501 322.4274 1,463,981,774.27 Total buy-backs under first tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 6,673,500 322.0716 2,149,344,886.81



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 59,883,099 own shares, corresponding to 1.89% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





