20.03.2023 08:00:00
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).
Date on which the first tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 8 February 2023.
The duration of the first tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 9 February to no later than 24 March 2023.
Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 330,000,000.
From 13 March until 17 March, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,872,818 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 300.4631 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average share price (NOK)
|Total transaction value (NOK)
|13 March
|450,000
|311.4973
|140,173,785.00
|14 March
|454,818
|305.7930
|139,080,160.67
|15 March
|16 March
|488,000
|290.7463
|141,884,194.40
|17 March
|480,000
|294.9471
|141,574,608.00
|Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated)
|8,846,685
|321.2848
|2,842,305,636.55
|Total buy-backs under first tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated)
|10,719,503
|317.6470
|3,405,018,384.62
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 64,123,437 own shares, corresponding to 2.02% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
Further information from
Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584
