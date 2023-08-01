Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 26 July 2023.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 27 July to no later than 26 October 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 94,000,0000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 550,000,000.

From 27 July to 28 July 2023, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 565,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 307.3106 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 27 July 285,000 309.2543 88,137,475.50 28 July 280,000 305.3322 85,493,016.00 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2023 programme



Total buy-backs under third tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 565,000 307.3106 173,630,491.50





Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 27,816,562 own shares, corresponding to 0.93% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

