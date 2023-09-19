19.09.2023 08:00:00

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 26 July 2023.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 27 July to no later than 26 October 2023.

Size of the 2023 buy-back programme: Up to 94,000,0000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 550,000,000.

From 11 September to 15 September 2023, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,378,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 349.4236 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK)
    
11 September350,000348.1888121,866,080.00
    
12 September341,000345.7436117,898,567.60
    
13 September348,000348.7714121,372,447.20
    
14 September339,000355.0696120,368,594.40
    
15 September   
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2023 programme

9,228,076324.00342,989,927,976.88
    
Total buy-backs under third tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated)10,606,076327.30613,471,433,666.08

 

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 38,385,570 own shares, corresponding to 1.28% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


