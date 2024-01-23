|
23.01.2024 08:00:00
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2023 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).
Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme was announced: 27 October 2023.
The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme: 30 October 2023 to no later than 29 January 2024.
From 15 January to 19 January 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,005,400 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 303.9110 per share.
The fourth tranche of the 2023 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA has now been completed.
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregated volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average share price (NOK)
|Total transaction value (NOK)
|15 January
|16 January
|410,000
|308.5305
|126,497,505.00
|17 January
|310,000
|301.3973
|93,433,163.00
|18 January
|190,000
|300.3075
|57,058,425.00
|19 January
|95,400
|299.4033
|28,563,074.82
|Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated)
|16,320,000
|340.4688
|5,556,451,238.80
|Total buy-backs under fourth tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated)
|17,325,400
|338.3474
|5,862,003,406.62
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 60,226,462 own shares, corresponding to 2.01% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix:
A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
Contact details:
Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Equinormehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Equinormehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Equinor
|26,25
|0,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnstehender EZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus der Anleger: ATX und DAX vorbörslich etwas leichter -- Sehr freundliche Stimmung an den asiatischen Börsen
Anleger am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Donnerstag zunächst vorsichtig zeigen. An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.