Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).



Date on which the first tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 7 February 2024.

The duration of the first tranche of the 2024 programme: 8 February to no later than 5 April 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 7 February 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/search?issuer=1309

From 8 February to 9 February 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,230,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 278.6197 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 8 February OSE 596,013 278.2481 165,839,476.75 CEUX 3,002 277.7000 833,655.40 TQEX 985 277.7000 273,534.40 9 February OSE 582,087 279.0622 162,438,464.35 CEUX 39,256 278.0083 10,913,494.05 TQEX 8,657 277.6550 2,403,659.25 Total for the period OSE 1,178,100 278.6503 328,277,941.10 CEUX 42,258 277.9864 11,747,149.45 TQEX 9,642 277.6596 2,677,193.75 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE - - - CEUX - - - TQEX - - - Total - - - Total buy-backs under first tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 1,178,100 278.6503 328,277,941.10 CEUX 42,258 277.9864 11,747,149.45 TQEX 9,642 277.6596 2,677,193.75 Total 1,230,000 278.6197 342,702,284.30

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 61,456,462 own shares, corresponding to 2.05% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 55,265,193 own shares, corresponding to 1.84% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584

Attachment