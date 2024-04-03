Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).



Date on which the first tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 7 February 2024.

The duration of the first tranche of the 2024 programme: 8 February to no later than 5 April 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 7 February 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/search?issuer=1309

From 25 March to 29 March 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 370,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 288.9104 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 25 March OSE 170,000 289.9641 49,293,892.50 CEUX TQEX 26 March OSE 120,000 289.4352 34,732,225.00 CEUX TQEX 27 March OSE 80,000 285.8841 22,870,729.00 CEUX TQEX 28 March OSE CEUX TQEX 29 March OSE CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 370,000 288.9104 106,896,846.50 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 13,294,092 271.5484 3,609,989,282.70 CEUX 1,268,593 268.8027 341,001,161.50 TQEX 375,536 269.1606 101,079,476.45 Total 14,938,221 271.2552 4,052,069,920.65 Total buy-backs under first tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 13,664,092 272.0185 3,716,886,129.20 CEUX 1,268,593 268.8027 341,001,161.50 TQEX 375,536 269.1606 101,079,476.45 Total 15,308,221 271.6819 4,158,966,767.15



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 76,104,592 own shares, corresponding to 2.53% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 69,343,414 own shares, corresponding to 2.31% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584





Attachment