Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the second tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 25 April 2024.

The duration of the second tranche of the 2024 programme: 16 May to no later than 22 July 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 25 April 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/616714

On 16 May 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 600,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 298.4881 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 16 May OSE 600,000 298.4881 179,092,860 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 600,000 298.4881 179,092,860 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE CEUX TQEX Total Total buy-backs under second tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 600,000 298.4881 179,092,860 CEUX TQEX Total 600,000 298.4881 179,092,860



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 77,204,003 own shares, corresponding to 2.57% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 70,006,714 own shares, corresponding to 2.33% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

