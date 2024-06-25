Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the second tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 25 April 2024.

The duration of the second tranche of the 2024 programme: 16 May to no later than 22 July 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 25 April 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/616714

From 17 June until 21 June 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,347,779 own shares at an average price of NOK 290.1890 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 17 June OSE 500,000 289.2290 144,614,500.00 CEUX TQEX 18 June OSE 499,191 289.5307 144,531,119.66 CEUX TQEX 19 June OSE 498,588 289.8559 144,518,673.47 CEUX TQEX 20 June OSE 450,000 290.7840 130,852,800.00 CEUX TQEX 21 June OSE 400,000 291.9564 116,782,560.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 2,347,779 290.1890 681,299,653.13 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 10,615.000 300.3145 3,187,837,933.05 CEUX TQEX Total 10,615.000 300.3145 3,187,837,933.05 Total buy-backs under second tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 12,962,779 298.4806 3,869,137,568.18 CEUX TQEX Total 12,962,779 298.4806 3,869,137,568.18



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 89,805,514 own shares, corresponding to 2.99% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 82,369,493 own shares, corresponding to 2.74% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

