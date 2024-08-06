Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the third tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 July 2024.

The duration of the third tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 July to no later than 22 October 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 24 July 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/624015

From 29 July until 2 August 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,100,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 288.5142 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 29 July OSE 450,000 288.2392 129,707,640.00 CEUX TQEX 30 July OSE 450,000 283.8199 127,718,955.00 CEUX TQEX 31 July OSE 400,000 289.4935 115,797,400.00 CEUX TQEX 1 August OSE 400,000 293.1156 117,246,240.00 CEUX TQEX 2 August OSE 400,000 288.5241 115,409,640.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 2,100,000 288.5142 605,879,875.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 1,000,000 285.6493 285,649,300.00 CEUX TQEX Total 1,000,000 285.6493 285,649,300.00 Total buy-backs under third tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 3,100,000 287.5901 891,529,175.00 CEUX TQEX Total 3,100,000 287.5901 891,529,175.00



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 29,582,551 own shares, corresponding to 1.06% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 21,905,579 own shares, corresponding to 0.78% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

Attachment