Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the third tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 July 2024.

The duration of the third tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 July to no later than 22 October 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 24 July 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/624015

From 2 September until 6 September 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,500,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 275.1561 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 2 September OSE 300,000 282.3222 84,696,660.00 CEUX TQEX 3 September OSE 300,000 278.8116 83,643,480.00 CEUX TQEX 4 September OSE 300,000 273.8632 82,158,960.00 CEUX TQEX 5 September OSE 300,000 272.0439 81,613,170.00 CEUX TQEX 6 September OSE 300,000 268.7398 80,621,940.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,500,000 275.1561 412,734,210.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 9,632,453 287.2875 2,767,283,404.15 CEUX TQEX Total 9,632,453 287.2875 2,767,283,404.15 Total buy-backs under third tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 11,132,453 285.6529 3,180,017,614.15 CEUX TQEX Total 11,132,453 285.6529 3,180,017,614.15



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 37,851,631 own shares, corresponding to 1.36% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 29,938,032 own shares, corresponding to 1.07% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

