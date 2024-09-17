Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).



Date on which the third tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 July 2024.

The duration of the third tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 July to no later than 22 October 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 24 July 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/624015

From 9 September until 13 September 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,200,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 267.7785 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 9 September OSE 300,000 268.2963 80,488,890.00 CEUX TQEX 10 September OSE 300,000 268.9753 80,692,590.00 CEUX TQEX 11 September OSE 300,000 265.9581 79,787,430.00 CEUX TQEX 12 September OSE 300,000 267.8842 80,365,260.00 CEUX TQEX 13 September OSE CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,200,000 267.7785 321,334,170.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 11,132,453 285.6529 3,180,017,614.15 CEUX TQEX Total 11,132,453 285.6529 3,180,017,614.15 Total buy-backs under third tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 12,332,453 283.9137 3,501,351,784.15 CEUX TQEX Total 12,332,453 283.9137 3,501,351,784.15



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 39,587,447 own shares, corresponding to 1.42% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 31,138,032 own shares, corresponding to 1.11% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584

Attachment