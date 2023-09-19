Equinor: Johan Castberg Partnership Lifts Project Cost Estimate

(RTTNews) - Norwegian petroleum refining firm Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Tuesday stated that Johan Castberg partnership has updated Johan Castberg project cost estimate by almost 13 billion Norwegian kroner since last year.

Johan Castberg partnership, consisting of Equinor, Var Energi and Petoro, said the plan for production start in the fourth quarter of 2024 remains unchanged.

The project cost estimate is now 80 billion kroner, compared to previous estimate of 57 billion kroner in 2017, when the plan for development and operation or PDO was submitted. Project costs have risen by 15.5 billion kroner, in addition to a currency effect of just above 7 billion kroner.

The Johan Castberg hull, including living quarters, was transported from Singapore to Stord in 2022 for installation and commissioning. According to the company, the growth in investment estimate was mainly due to workload transferred to Stord being more comprehensive and complex than estimated. In addition, the project has not progressed as planned.

Drilling and completion costs have also increased due to the market cost development of the marine operations.

Geir Tungesvik, Equinor's executive vice president for Projects, Drilling & Procurement, said, "Costs are increasing due to a larger than expected scope of work and cost increases in the industry, we take this seriously. However, Johan Castberg is still a good project with a solid economy. With a breakeven of around $35 per barrel, Johan Castberg will provide substantial revenue and ripple effects to the community from the Barents Sea for 30 years."

The company further said that infection control measures and reduced access to labour in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic also affected the project. The impact was felt both in Singapore, where the hull and living quarters for the production vessel were constructed, and at Norwegian yards constructing modules for the production facility.

Equinor Energy AS, with 50 percent stake in the project, is the operator, while Vår Energi ASA holds 30 percent and Petoro AS holds 20 percent.

Proven volumes in Johan Castberg are estimated at between 450 and 650 million barrels of oil. The vessel is designed for a daily production of close to 190 000 barrels.