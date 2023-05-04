Equinor Q1 Adj. Earnings Down, Declares Dividends; To Commence $1.67 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), a Norwegian petroleum company, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income was $4.97 billion.

Adjusted earnings were $12.0 billion and adjusted earnings after tax were $3.51 billion. These were lower than the same quarter last year due to lower prices for liquids and gas but partly offset by production growth.

Net operating income in the quarter was $12.5 billion.

Equinor delivered a total equity production of 2,130 mboe per day for the first quarter, up from 2,106 mboe per day in 2022.

The company realised a price for piped gas to Europe of $18.8 per mmbtu and realised liquids prices were $73.8 per bbl, down by 37% and 24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Further, the company said its board of directors has decided an ordinary cash dividend of $0.30 per share and an extraordinary cash dividend of $0.60 per share for the first quarter of 2023, in line with communication at the Capital Markets Update in February.

The record date is August 15 and payment date is August 25.

The board has decided to initiate a second tranche of the share buy-back programme of $1.67 billion on May 11, and end no later than July 25, subject to authorisation from the annual general meeting on May 10.

The first tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was completed on March 20 with a total value of $1 billion.

The company's expected total capital distribution for 2023 is $17 billion, including a share buy-back programme of $6 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.