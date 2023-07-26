Equinor Q2 Profit Declines; Adj. Total Revenues And Other Income Down 36%

(RTTNews) - Equinor (EQNR) reported second quarter net income of $1.8 billion compared to $6.8 billion, prior year. Adjusted earnings declined to $7.5 billion from $17.6 billion. Adjusted earnings after tax was $2.25 billion compared to $5.28 billion. The decline was mainly due to the lower prices for liquids and gas.

Second quarter adjusted total revenues and other income was $23.13 billion, down 36% from previous year. Total revenues and other income was $22.87 billion, a decline of 37%.

Equinor delivered total equity production of 1,994 mboe per day for the second quarter, slightly above the 1,984 mboe per day in the same quarter of 2022. Power production from renewable energy sources was 345 GWh, up from 325 GWh last year.

The board has decided an ordinary cash dividend of $0.30 per share, and to continue the extraordinary cash dividend of $0.60 per share for the second quarter of 2023.

The board has decided to initiate a third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 of $1.67 billion. The third tranche will commence on 27 July and end no later than 26 October 2023. The second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was completed on 12 July 2023 with a total value of around $1.67 billion.

The company estimates production for 2023 to be around 3% above 2022 level.

