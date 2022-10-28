28.10.2022 07:39:30

Equinor Q3 Profit Climbs; To Commence Final Tranche Of Share Buy-back Program

(RTTNews) - Equinor ASA (EQNR), a Norwegian petroleum refiner, reported that its third quarter net income climbed to $9.37 billion from $1.41 billion in the third quarter of 2021. It included net impairment reversals of $1.09 billion, mainly related to increased expected refinery margins.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $24.3 billion, up from $9.77 billion in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings after tax were $6.72 billion, up from $2.78 billion in the prior year. The operational and administrative costs increased due to higher electricity prices, CO2-costs, inflationary pressure, and higher field cost, partially offset by significant currency effects when presenting in US dollar.

Net operating income was $26.1 billion, up from $9.57 billion in the prior year.

The company said that its board has decided a cash dividend of $0.20 per share. It has decided to increase the extraordinary cash dividend from $0.50 per share to $ 0.70 per share for third quarter 2022.

The company noted that its board has decided to initiate a fourth and final tranche of $1.83 billion of the 2022 share buy-back program of $6 billion. The fourth tranche will commence on 31 October and will end no later than 27 January 2023. All share buy-back amounts include shares to be redeemed by the Norwegian State.

In the fourth tranche, shares for up to $605 million will be purchased in the market, implying a total fourth tranche of around $1.83 billion including redemption of shares from the Norwegian State.

According to an agreement between Equinor and the Norwegian State, the Norwegian State will participate in share buy-backs on a proportionate basis, ensuring that its ownership interest in Equinor remains unchanged at 67%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Equinor ASA (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten