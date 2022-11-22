|
22.11.2022 10:54:09
Equinor Submits Plan For Development And Operation For Irpa Gas Discovery - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Equinor (EQNR) said the company has submitted a plan for development and operation for the Irpa gas discovery to the Norwegian Minister for Petroleum and Energy. The development will ensure activity and stable gas deliveries from Aasta Hansteen until 2039. The development will have a total cost of 14.8 billion Norwegian Krone in 2022. There will be joint production from Irpa and Aasta Hansteen through 2031 and then Irpa will continue to produce until 2039.
"This is a good day—the development of Irpa will contribute to predictable and long-term deliveries of gas to customers in the EU and the UK," said Geir Tungesvik, Equinor's executive vice president for Projects, Drilling and Procurement.
