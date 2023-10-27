Equinor third quarter 2023

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) delivered adjusted earnings* of USD 8.02 billion and USD 2.73 billion after tax in the third quarter of 2023. Net operating income was USD 7.45 billion, and net income was USD 2.50 billion.

Financial and operational performance

Strong earnings and cash flow from operations

High oil production. NCS gas production impacted by planned maintenance and extended turnarounds

Strong results from sales and trading of oil and oil products

Strategic progress

Dogger Bank A first power in the UK

Negative decision on petition for US Northeast Coast offshore wind projects

Breidablikk field onstream; approval of Snøhvit Future PDO

Consent to develop the Rosebank field in the UK

Competitive capital distribution

Third quarter ordinary cash dividend of USD 0.30 per share, continued extraordinary cash dividend of USD 0.60 per share and fourth tranche of share buy-back USD 1.67 billion

Anders Opedal, president and CEO of Equinor ASA:

"Equinor delivered strong cash flow and earnings in a quarter with considerably lower gas prices than last year. Through strong operational performance, we delivered high oil production from Johan Sverdrup and our international portfolio. The gas production from the Norwegian continental shelf was impacted by planned maintenance and extended turnarounds. We continue with significant capital distribution and will deliver a total distribution of 17 billion dollars in 2023.”

"We continue our transition, with first power from Dogger Bank in the UK - the world’s largest offshore wind farm, further expanding in onshore renewables in Brazil and Poland, and investing in the Bayou Bend CCS project in the US. With the approved plan for electrification of Hammerfest LNG, and start-up of power from shore for Gina Krog, we continue to reduce our own emissions.”

"We continue to contribute to energy security by developing profitable oil and gas projects with low emissions from production, through the development of the Rosebank field in the UK and the start-up of the Breidablikk field on the NCS.”

Strong oil production

Equinor delivered total equity production of 2,007 mboe per day in the third quarter, compared to 2,021 mboe per day in the same quarter of 2022. Liquids production grew 12% compared to the same quarter last year. This was mainly driven by strong operational performance and production from Johan Sverdrup on the NCS, the partner operated Vito field in the USA, the Peregrino field in Brazil and the addition of the Buzzard field in the UK to the portfolio. Gas production was impacted by planned maintenance and unplanned extended turnarounds on the Troll A-platform and the third-party operated Nyhamna gas processing facility. Following the unplanned losses year to date, estimated production in 2023 is now adjusted to be around 1.5 % above 2022-level.

Power production from renewable energy sources was 373 GWh in the quarter, up from 294 GWh in the same quarter last year. The increase was driven by higher production on UK wind farms and new production from onshore renewables in Poland, as well as the floating wind farm Hywind Tampen in full production. Including UK gas-to-power, total power production ended at 883 GWh for the quarter.

Strategic and industrial progress

Equinor continues to develop its renewables and low carbon solutions portfolio, while contributing to energy security by developing profitable oil and gas projects with low emissions from production.

In the UK, Dogger Bank A, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, started production in October. It is expected to contribute to energy security and the decarbonisation of the UK’s energy system. The Rosebank field received government approval to progress towards planned oil production in 2026-27. With total recoverable resources of around 245 million barrels, the field is expected to strengthen production and value creation on UK continental shelf and for Equinor.

On the NCS the Breidablikk field started production in October, ahead of schedule and with low costs and low emissions from production. In the quarter, the plan for electrification and onshore compression at Hammerfest LNG received government approval, enabling LNG exports with reduced emissions towards 2050. The plan for development of the Eirin field was also delivered, the field is expected to contribute with gas volumes from 2025. Eirin will be developed as a subsea tie-back to Gina Krog, which was powered from shore this quarter.

Offshore wind projects on the US Northeast Coast are negatively impacted by cost Inflation and supply chain constraints. New York Public Service Commission rejected price increase petitions from Equinor and other companies and Equinor is assessing the implications for its projects.

In the quarter, Equinor acquired a stake in Bayou Bend CCS LLC, a company well positioned to develop one of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in the USA.

Equinor completed 5 exploration wells offshore with 2 commercial discoveries in the quarter. At the quarter end, 12 wells were ongoing.

Strong financial results

Equinor delivered strong adjusted earnings* of USD 8.02 billion and USD 2.73 billion after tax. This is lower than for the same quarter last year, mainly due to gas prices coming down from the extraordinary levels in 2022.

The Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP) segment delivered strong results with adjusted earnings* of USD 876 million, above the guided range for adjusted earnings*. The result was mostly driven by strong sales and trading of oil and oil products, optimisation of the shipping portfolio and high refining margins.

In the third quarter, Equinor recognised net impairments of USD 971 million, mainly consisting of impairments of assets on the NCS and in the MMP segment of USD 588 million and USD 346 million, respectively. In the Renewables segment, an impairment of USD 300 million was recognised. This was partially offset by a reversal of impairment of an asset in the US Gulf of Mexico of USD 290 million.

Cash flow provided by operating activities, before taxes paid and working capital items, amounted to USD 11.3 billion for the third quarter.

Equinor paid an NCS tax instalment of USD 3.67 billion based on expected 2023 earnings. In October an extra instalment of USD 930 million was paid, and two ordinary instalments of USD 3.75 billion(1), will be paid in the fourth quarter.

Organic capital expenditure* was USD 2.64 billion for the quarter, and total capital expenditures were USD 3.21 billion. After taxes, capital distribution to shareholders and investments, net cash flow* ended at USD 1.48 billion for the third quarter.

Equinor maintains a strong financial position with adjusted net debt to capital employed ratio* at negative 22.9% by the end of the third quarter, from negative 35.1% at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Competitive capital distribution

The board of directors has decided an ordinary cash dividend of USD 0.30 per share, and to continue the extraordinary cash dividend of USD 0.60 per share for the third quarter of 2023, in line with communication at the Capital Markets Update in February. The Equinor shares will trade ex-dividend on Oslo Børs and New York Stock Exchange from and including 14 February 2023.

Total capital distribution for 2023 will be around USD 17 billion, including a share buy-back programme of USD 6 billion. The board of directors has decided to initiate a fourth and final tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 of USD 1.67 billion. The fourth tranche will commence on 30 October and end no later than 29 January 2024.

The third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was completed on 20 October 2023 with a total value of up to USD 1.67 billion.

All share buy-back amounts include shares to be redeemed by the Norwegian State.

* For items marked with an asterisk throughout this report, see Use and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplementary disclosures

(1) NOK 37.5 billion, USD estimate based on a USD/NOK exchange rate assumption of 10.

