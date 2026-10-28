Equinor ASA Aktie

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WKN DE: A2JLT6 / ISIN: US29446M1027

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28.10.2026 07:18:39

Equinor Turns To Profit In Q3; To Begin Fourth Tranche Of Up To $1.125 Bln Share Buy-back

(RTTNews) - Norwegian energy company Equinor ASA (EQNR, EQNR.OL) on Wednesday reported a profit in its third quarter, compared to prior year's loss, benefited by strong revenue growth.

Further, the company said its board of directors has decided to initiate a fourth and final tranche of the previously announced share buy-back program of up to $3 billion. The final tranche of up to $1.125 billion will commence on October 29 and end no later than February 1, 2027.

Looking ahead, the company expects oil & gas production for 2026 to grow around 4 percent compared to 2025 levels.

Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce equity production by around 35 mboe per day for the full year of 2026.

In the third quarter, net income was $2.55 billion, compared to prior year's net loss of $204 million. Basic earnings per share were $1.07, compared to loss of $0.08 a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $2.86 billion or $1.20 per basic share, compared to prior year's $932 million or $0.37 per share.

Equinor reported a net operating income of $11.96 billion, significantly higher than $5.27 billion last year. Adjusted operating income surged 99 percent to $12.35 billion from prior year's $6.22 billion.

Total revenues and other income grew 27 percent to $33.19 billion from last year's $26.05 billion.

Further, the company said its board has decided a cash dividend of $0.39 per share for the third quarter of 2026. The record date is February 16, 2027 and payment date is February 26.

The third tranche of the share buy-back programme was completed on October 22 with the same amount.

In the overnight activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $46.63, down 0.91 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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