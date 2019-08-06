Equinox Gold Announces Planned Share Consolidation to Pursue U.S. Listing

VANCOUVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the common shares of the Company on a five-to-one basis. The Company currently has 566,235,062 common shares outstanding and if completed, the Consolidation would reduce the issued and outstanding common shares to approximately 113,247,012 common shares. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company anticipates that the Consolidation will take effect on or around August 20, 2019, at which time its common shares will trade on a consolidated basis under the existing name and trading symbol. Completion of the Consolidation will allow the Company to pursue a dual listing on a U.S. stock exchange.

