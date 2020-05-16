16.05.2020 02:07:00

Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today including the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent auditor, and acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation ("say on pay"). Each of the matters voted on at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2020, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com. A total of 102,495,116 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 47.44% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Number of Directors

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Set the number of directors of the Company at ten

84,616,664 (99.77%)

193,525 (0.23%)

Election of Directors

Director Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman

80,001,270 (94.33%)

4,808,920 (5.67%)

Mr. Neil Woodyer – Vice Chairman

74,607,943 (87.97%)

10,202,247 (12.03%)

Ms. Maryse Bélanger

84,336,401 (99.44%)

473,789 (0.56%)

Mr. Lenard Boggio

79,750,176 (94.03%)

5,060,014 (5.97%)

Mr. Tim Breen

74,777,649 (88.17%)

10,032,541 (11.83%)

Mr. Gordon Campbell

84,403,405 (99.52%)

406,785 (0.48%)

Gen. Wesley Clark

84,248,166 (99.34%)

562,023 (0.66%)

Mr. Marshall Koval

74,765,242 (88.16%)

10,044,947 (11.84%)

Mr. Peter Marrone

82,523,171 (97.30%)

2,287,019 (2.70%)

Mr. Christian Milau

79,911,059 (94.22%)

4,899,131 (5.78%)

Appointment of Independent Auditors

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for
the ensuing year, and authorizing the Board to set the
auditors' pay

97,407,406 (95.04%)

5,087,710 (4.96%)

Say on Pay Advisory Vote

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

A non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's
approach to executive compensation

82,897,823 (97.75%)

1,912,366 (2.25%)

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-announces-results-from-annual-general-meeting-301060421.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX legt bis Handelsende zu -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Für die US-Indizes ging es im Freitagshandel doch noch nach oben. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX konnte Aufschläge verzeichnen. Die asiatischen Märkte präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende uneinig.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB