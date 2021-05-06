|
Equinox Gold Announces Results From Annual General Meeting
VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today including the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent auditor, amendments to the Company's Articles, and acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay"). Each of the matters voted on at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2021, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com. A total of 140,100,255 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 57.74% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.
Number of Directors
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Against
Set the number of directors of the Company at nine
122,018,286 (99.82%)
220,486 (0.18%)
Election of Directors
Director Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman
117,102,894 (95.80%)
5,136,401 (4.20%)
Ms. Maryse Bélanger
118,480,224 (96.92%)
3,759,071 (3.08%)
Mr. Lenard Boggio – Lead Director
114,638,211 (93.78%)
7,601,084 (6.22%)
Mr. Tim Breen
121,731,860 (99.58%)
507,435 (0.42%)
Mr. Gordon Campbell
121,580,640 (99.46%)
658,655 (0.54%)
Gen. Wesley Clark
121,970,790 (99.78%)
268,505 (0.22%)
Dr. Sally Eyre
120,017,121 (98.18%)
2,221,651 (1.82%)
Mr. Marshall Koval
112,276,546 (91.85%)
9,962,226 (8.15%)
Mr. Christian Milau
119,436,635 (97.71%)
2,802,136 (2.29%)
Appointment of Independent Auditor
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company
139,524,075 (99.59%)
576,180 (0.41%)
Amendment of Company Articles
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Against
Amendments to the Company's Articles to increase the
95,397,649 (78.04%)
26,675,914 (21.82%)
Say on Pay Advisory Vote
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Against
A non-binding advisory resolution approving the
120,794,067 (98.82%)
1,252,476 (1.02%)
