Equinox Gold Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today including the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent auditor, amendments to the Company's Articles, and acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay"). Each of the matters voted on at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2021, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com. A total of 140,100,255 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 57.74% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Number of Directors

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Set the number of directors of the Company at nine 122,018,286 (99.82%) 220,486 (0.18%)

Election of Directors

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman 117,102,894 (95.80%) 5,136,401 (4.20%) Ms. Maryse Bélanger 118,480,224 (96.92%) 3,759,071 (3.08%) Mr. Lenard Boggio – Lead Director 114,638,211 (93.78%) 7,601,084 (6.22%) Mr. Tim Breen 121,731,860 (99.58%) 507,435 (0.42%) Mr. Gordon Campbell 121,580,640 (99.46%) 658,655 (0.54%) Gen. Wesley Clark 121,970,790 (99.78%) 268,505 (0.22%) Dr. Sally Eyre 120,017,121 (98.18%) 2,221,651 (1.82%) Mr. Marshall Koval 112,276,546 (91.85%) 9,962,226 (8.15%) Mr. Christian Milau 119,436,635 (97.71%) 2,802,136 (2.29%)

Appointment of Independent Auditor

Resolution Votes For Votes Withheld Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company

for the ensuing year, and authorizing the Board to set the

auditor's pay 139,524,075 (99.59%) 576,180 (0.41%)

Amendment of Company Articles

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Amendments to the Company's Articles to increase the

threshold for a quorum at shareholder meetings and

remove the right for directors to appoint alternates. 95,397,649 (78.04%) 26,675,914 (21.82%)

Say on Pay Advisory Vote

Resolution Votes For Votes Against A non-binding advisory resolution approving the

Company's approach to executive compensation 120,794,067 (98.82%) 1,252,476 (1.02%)

