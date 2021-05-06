+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
06.05.2021 02:19:00

Equinox Gold Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today including the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent auditor, amendments to the Company's Articles, and acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay"). Each of the matters voted on at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2021, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com. A total of 140,100,255 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 57.74% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Number of Directors

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Set the number of directors of the Company at nine

122,018,286 (99.82%)

220,486 (0.18%)

Election of Directors

Director Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman

117,102,894 (95.80%)

5,136,401 (4.20%)

Ms. Maryse Bélanger

118,480,224 (96.92%)

3,759,071 (3.08%)

Mr. Lenard Boggio – Lead Director

114,638,211 (93.78%)

7,601,084 (6.22%)

Mr. Tim Breen

121,731,860 (99.58%)

507,435 (0.42%)

Mr. Gordon Campbell

121,580,640 (99.46%)

658,655 (0.54%)

Gen. Wesley Clark

121,970,790 (99.78%)

268,505 (0.22%)

Dr. Sally Eyre

120,017,121 (98.18%)

2,221,651 (1.82%)

Mr. Marshall Koval

112,276,546 (91.85%)

9,962,226 (8.15%)

Mr. Christian Milau

119,436,635 (97.71%)

2,802,136 (2.29%)

Appointment of Independent Auditor

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company
for the ensuing year, and authorizing the Board to set the
auditor's pay

139,524,075 (99.59%)

576,180 (0.41%)

Amendment of Company Articles

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Amendments to the Company's Articles to increase the
threshold for a quorum at shareholder meetings and
remove the right for directors to appoint alternates.

95,397,649 (78.04%)

26,675,914 (21.82%)

Say on Pay Advisory Vote

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

A non-binding advisory resolution approving the
Company's approach to executive compensation

120,794,067 (98.82%)

1,252,476 (1.02%)

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-announces-results-from-annual-general-meeting-301285096.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

