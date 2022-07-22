Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.07.2022 13:15:00

Equinox Gold Celebrates 5 Million Ounces of Gold Produced from Mesquite Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) is proud to announce that the Mesquite Mine poured its 5 millionth ounce of gold on July 20, 2022. Mesquite commenced operations in March 1986 and is the largest gold mine in California, USA. Since Equinox Gold acquired Mesquite on October 30, 2018, the mine has produced more than 450,000 ounces of gold.

Mesquite has also received Equinox Gold's 2021 Chairman's Safety Award for exemplary safety performance. Mesquite has completed more than 2,082 days and 4.3 million work hours without a lost-time incident, an outstanding achievement that showcases Mesquite's focus on teamwork and safety.

Tony Archuleta, Mesquite Warehouse Technician, holding the gold bar that contains Mesquite’s 5 millionth ounce of gold. Tony started his career at Mesquite in September 1985 and was part of the team when Mesquite poured its first ounce of gold. More than one quarter of the 300-person team has worked at the mine for more than 10 years. From left to right: Doug Reddy, Equinox Gold Chief Operating Officer; Tony Archuleta, Mesquite Warehouse Technician; Ross Beaty, Equinox Gold Chairman. (CNW Group/Equinox Gold Corp.)

Jessica Tiffin, Mesquite Safety Manager, accepting the Chairman’s Safety Award. Jessica has worked at Mesquite since April 2010. From left to right: Bill Martinich, Mesquite General Manager; Ross Beaty, Equinox Gold Chairman; Jessica Tiffin, Mesquite Safety Manager; Doug Reddy, Equinox Gold Chief Operating Officer; Tom Rinaldi, Equinox Gold Senior Vice President US Operations. (CNW Group/Equinox Gold Corp.)

Equinox Gold Contacts:

Christian Milau, Chief Executive Officer
Rhylin Bailie, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 604-558-0560
Email: ir@equinoxgold.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-celebrates-5-million-ounces-of-gold-produced-from-mesquite-mine-301591528.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Equinox Copper Corpmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Equinox Copper Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison in vollem Gang: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt schickten den ATX letztendlich tiefer. Der deutschen Aktienmarkt schloss leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen mussten am letzten Tag der Woche Einbußen verkraften. In Fernost fand die Mehrheit der Börsen am Freitag einen versöhnlichen Wochenausklang.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen