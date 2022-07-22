Equinox Gold Celebrates 5 Million Ounces of Gold Produced from Mesquite Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) is proud to announce that the Mesquite Mine poured its 5 millionth ounce of gold on July 20, 2022. Mesquite commenced operations in March 1986 and is the largest gold mine in California, USA. Since Equinox Gold acquired Mesquite on October 30, 2018, the mine has produced more than 450,000 ounces of gold.

Mesquite has also received Equinox Gold's 2021 Chairman's Safety Award for exemplary safety performance. Mesquite has completed more than 2,082 days and 4.3 million work hours without a lost-time incident, an outstanding achievement that showcases Mesquite's focus on teamwork and safety.

Equinox Gold Contacts:

Christian Milau, Chief Executive Officer

Rhylin Bailie, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 604-558-0560

Email: ir@equinoxgold.com

