|
22.07.2022 13:15:00
Equinox Gold Celebrates 5 Million Ounces of Gold Produced from Mesquite Mine
VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) is proud to announce that the Mesquite Mine poured its 5 millionth ounce of gold on July 20, 2022. Mesquite commenced operations in March 1986 and is the largest gold mine in California, USA. Since Equinox Gold acquired Mesquite on October 30, 2018, the mine has produced more than 450,000 ounces of gold.
Mesquite has also received Equinox Gold's 2021 Chairman's Safety Award for exemplary safety performance. Mesquite has completed more than 2,082 days and 4.3 million work hours without a lost-time incident, an outstanding achievement that showcases Mesquite's focus on teamwork and safety.
Equinox Gold Contacts:
Christian Milau, Chief Executive Officer
Rhylin Bailie, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 604-558-0560
Email: ir@equinoxgold.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-celebrates-5-million-ounces-of-gold-produced-from-mesquite-mine-301591528.html
SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Equinox Copper Corpmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Equinox Copper Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison in vollem Gang: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt schickten den ATX letztendlich tiefer. Der deutschen Aktienmarkt schloss leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen mussten am letzten Tag der Woche Einbußen verkraften. In Fernost fand die Mehrheit der Börsen am Freitag einen versöhnlichen Wochenausklang.