|
20.04.2022 20:43:00
Equinox Gold First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Annual Meeting and Chairman's Update
Vancouver, BC, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") will announce its unaudited first quarter financial and operating results on May 3, 2022, after market close, and will host a series of meetings on May 4, 2022, as described below.First Quarter Results (May 4, 7:30 am PT)
The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, commencing at 7:30 am PT to discuss its first quarter results and answer questions from participants.
Conference Call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340
Webcast
www.equinoxgold.com
The Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders ("Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 commencing at 1:30 pm PT via webcast. Equinox Gold's Chairman, Ross Beaty, will host a corporate update immediately after the Meeting, commencing at approximately 1:40 pm PT, to discuss the Company's business strategy and objectives. Shareholders can submit questions in advance about Equinox Gold, the Meeting or the voting process using the Submit a Question form on our website at www.EquinoxGold.com/investors/shareholder-meetings. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions during the Meeting and the Chairman's Update.
All interested parties are invited to participate using the login below.
Webcast: https://meetnow.global/MGDZ65R
Unless you intend to vote during the Meeting, registered shareholder proxy forms must be received by 1:30 pm PT on May 2, 2022. The deadline for non-registered shareholders may be earlier. Meeting materials and information regarding how to participate in the meeting have been distributed to shareholders and are also available for download at www.EquinoxGold.com/investors/shareholder-meetings and from Equinox Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-annual-meeting-and-chairmans-update-301529475.html
SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Equinox Copper Corpmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Equinox Copper Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg weiterhin im Fokus: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt notiert am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. An den US-Börsen dominieren die Bullen. Am Donnerstag präsentierten sich die asiatischen Börsen uneinheitlich.