23.01.2026 07:15:51
EquipmentShare.com Prices IPO Of 30.50 Mln Class A Shares At $24.50/shr
(RTTNews) - EquipmentShare.com Inc, a provider of connected jobsite technology and one of the largest equipment rental companies in the United States, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30.50 million shares of its Class A common stock at $24.50 per share. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.575 million shares of Class A common stock to cover over-allotments.
The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 23, 2026, under the ticker symbol "EQPT." The Offering is expected to close on January 26, 2026.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Citigroup and Guggenheim Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the Offering.
