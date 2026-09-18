EquipmentShare Founder Schlacks Buys 10,000 Shares

William J. Schlacks, Founder & President of EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ:EQPT), purchased 10,000 shares of Class A common stock on Sept. 2, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.79); post-transaction value based on Sept. 2, 2026, market close ($17.81).

EquipmentShare.com is a leading provider of integrated equipment rental and technology solutions in the construction industry, with a TTM revenue base of $5 billion and a market capitalization of $4.7 billion. Founded in 2014 in Columbia, Missouri, the company has established a competitive advantage through its proprietary digital platform that differentiates its rental services in a fragmented market. With approximately 9,203 employees, EquipmentShare demonstrates significant scale and operational infrastructure to support its nationwide equipment rental network and technology-driven service delivery model.

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