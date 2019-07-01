Equitas Health, Prism Health North Texas Announce New Partnership to Increase Access to Affordable Prescription Drugs in North Texas

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DALLAS, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio-based Equitas Health and Dallas-based Prism Health North Texas (PHNTX) announced today a new partnership that forms an integrated care model that will serve to further address challenges patients in North Texas experience when needing access to expensive life-saving prescription drugs like those used to treat HIV infection. Together, the two nonprofit organizations will develop a unique patient-centered service model allowing for medical care and prescription drug access in the same location. The new location, operating under the name Prism Health North Texas Pharmacy, is scheduled to be open in early October and will be Equitas Health's fourth pharmacy and first location in Texas.

"We couldn't be more excited than to be partnering with Prism Health North Texas," Equitas Health President & CEO William J. Hardy said. "Our organizations have many similarities, and serve many similar patients. We're honored that we've been chosen by them to open this new pharmacy location—a first in our collaboration and our first pharmacy outside Ohio."

The new pharmacy will be located next to one of PHNTX's health centers in South Dallas, and once opened, will serve PHNTX patients and provide pharmacy services for people in the local community. The pharmacy will be owned and operated by Equitas Health, but doing business as Prism Health North Texas Pharmacy.

"Prism Health North Texas is thrilled to be joining forces with Equitas Health to bring much needed pharmacy services to PHTNX patients and people living in South Dallas," said Prism Health North Texas CEO John Carlo, M.D. "We will be in a location that can be considered a pharmacy desert in a community that experiences some of the highest rates of chronic health conditions in the U.S."

The joint venture grew out of the close working relationship Hardy and Carlo have had over the past five years while working together on national policy issues effecting people living with HIV/AIDS in the United States.

"Working together at this level, and with such a national vantage point, we've been able to adopt many best-practices and most-sustainable business and healthcare strategies," Hardy said. "While there are other healthcare-pharmacy relationships in the country, few are between organizations with such mission similarities, and core values," Carlo said.

The pharmacy is scheduled to open in early October. Further announcements, including the target opening date, pharmacy hours, and available services will be forthcoming.

ABOUT EQUITAS HEALTH:

Established in 1984, Equitas Health (formerly AIDS Resource Center Ohio), is a regional not-for-profit community-based healthcare system and federally qualified community health center look-alike. Its expanded mission has made it one of the nation's largest HIV/AIDS, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) healthcare organizations. With 17 offices in 11 cities, it serves more than 67,000 individuals in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia each year through its diverse healthcare and social service delivery system focused around: primary and specialized medical care, community pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, HIV/STI prevention, advocacy, and community health initiatives. In 2019, the Buckeye Regional Anti-Violence Organization (BRAVO) became a part of Equitas Health.

The Equitas Health Pharmacy operates as a social enterprise for Equitas Health; 100% of profits are reinvested back into the organization's programs and services. Prizm Magazine and its companion website, prizmnews.com, is a division of Equitas Health.

For more information, visit equitashealth.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter.

ABOUT PRISM HEALTH NORTH TEXAS:

Prism Health North Texas is the largest local nonprofit organization providing care to those living with or at risk for HIV/AIDS in North Texas. The mission is advancing the health of North Texas through education, research, prevention, and personalized, integrated HIV care. The organization has provided services including: state of the art HIV medical care, case management, prevention services including testing and counseling, research, medication assistance and substance abuse/mental health counseling and now pharmacy services. For 29 years, PHNTX has helped organize the LifeWalk event, the largest fundraising and awareness walk in Texas, which helps to raise vital funds to support those who are living with HIV/AIDS.

