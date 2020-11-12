EquitiesFirst Announces New Leadership Appointments in South Korea and Thailand

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global asset-backed financing specialist Equities First Holdings ("EquitiesFirst") today announced the appointment of two senior executives for its South Korea and Thailand operations. James Gee-Chul Lee has been named Managing Director and CEO, South Korea and Ratakorn Kiatikajornthada has been named Managing Director, Thailand. Both appointments take effect immediately.

In their new roles, James and Ratakorn will lead origination strategies for EquitiesFirst in South Korea and Thailand respectively, driving operations across all areas of the business.

With over 24 years of experience in financial services and legal consultancy, James has advised regional and global clients across key financial markets, including New York, Hong Kong and London. Prior to EquitiesFirst, James was a relationship partner for global institutional clients in one of South Korea's largest law firms, Kim & Chang. He has also served as General Counsel for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Korea and worked at international legal institutions including Sidley Austin, Skadden Arps and Clifford Chance.

Ratakorn brings more than 15 years of professional experience in investment banking and private equity to EquitiesFirst, specializing in business development, capital market analysis and alternative investments strategies. He was previously Head of Equity Capital Markets at Macquarie, Thailand. He has also held senior positions at RHB Securities and Daiwa Securities.

EquitiesFirst's Chief Executive Officer, Asia, Gordon Crosbie-Walsh said, "Asia is one of the most important priorities for EquitiesFirst. In line with our global approach, we aim to create a truly authentic presence in every local market to ensure we meet the unique needs of our partners. James and Ratakorn will substantially strengthen our Asia leadership with their experience and knowledge, helping our partners realize their ambitions with EquitiesFirst's innovative liquidity solutions."

James Gee-Chul Leesaid, "EquitiesFirst is well-positioned to address the increasing demand for financial flexibility and accessible liquidity in the region, especially amid the current economic uncertainty. I am delighted to oversee the South Korean market for an innovative institution like EquitiesFirst, overcoming traditional limitations to offer services that exceed partner expectations."

Ratakorn Kiatikajornthada said, "I have long admired EquitiesFirst's transformative credit solutions and its alignment of interests with partners for the long term. It is my pleasure to join the team and I look forward to working with senior management, local teams and EquitiesFirst employees worldwide to reinforce and expand our business."

Equities First Holdings ("EquitiesFirst") is a global institutional investment company, wholly- owned by American financier and entrepreneur Alexander Christy, Jr. EquitiesFirst manages over USD1 billion of proprietary capital in a public equities portfolio. EquitiesFirst's core investment strategy is to manage a public equity portfolio. Its method of portfolio construction is based on equity-backed financing. Scaled worldwide, EquitiesFirst has provided progressive capital to hundreds of corporations, investors and other long-term shareholders.

EquitiesFirst was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, USA. EquitiesFirst maintains an international footprint of 12 offices, operating in all major financial markets. All subsidiaries are either licensed or registered with local financial regulators, including Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia and Dubai.

As a Hong Kong subsidiary of EquitiesFirst , Equities First Holdings Hong Kong Limited is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong with CE number BFJ407 for Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) regulated activity.

