EquitiesFirst Appoints Gordon Crosbie-Walsh Chief Executive Officer, Asia

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equities First Holdings ("EquitiesFirst"), the global asset-backed financing company, today announced the appointment of Gordon Crosbie-Walsh as Chief Executive Officer, Asia with immediate effect. In his new role, Gordon will be tasked with managing EquitiesFirst's operations throughout the Asia region with a focus on business development across Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Mainland China.

Gordon brings more than three decades of financial services experience to his new role, including chartered accounting, equity research, equity sales and investment banking. Prior to joining EquitiesFirst, Gordon led several investment banking businesses in Asia, including CM Financial and Jefferies Asia, where he was also Head, Equity Capital Markets. Prior to Jefferies, Gordon held a senior leadership role at JP Morgan's Equity Capital Markets division. Before this role, Gordon spent more than a decade as Managing Director, Head of Equity Sales at Deutsche Bank and Salomon Smith Barney.

EquitiesFirst's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Al Christy Jr said today, "Gordon's career track record makes him the ideal candidate to take our Asia business to the next level. We are in the progressive capital business and Gordon brings a deep understanding of the regional markets making him a natural fit for the Chief Executive role. Our innovative investment model overcomes the limitations of traditional financing where our partners receive non-recourse capital at very competitive terms in exchange for asset collateral."

Gordon Crosbie-Walsh said from Hong Kong today, "It is an honour to be appointed Chief Executive Officer at EquitiesFirst. I have always had respect for the firm and their unique investment model which makes us the best-fit solution for underserved asset owners seeking efficient capital. We seek mutually beneficial relationships that enable our partners to seize investment and business opportunities effectively and rapidly. I look forward to working with the team in Asia and our global leadership as we take EquitiesFirst to new levels of success and performance."

About Equities First Holdings

Equities First Holdings ("EquitiesFirst") is a global institutional investment company, wholly-owned by American financier and entrepreneur Alexander Christy, Jr. The firm manages over USD1 billion of proprietary capital in a public equities portfolio. The firm's core investment strategy is to manage a public equity portfolio. Its method of portfolio construction is based on equity-backed financing. Scaled worldwide, EquitiesFirst has provided progressive capital to hundreds of corporations, investors and other long-term shareholders.

The firm was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, USA. EquitiesFirst maintains an international footprint of 12 offices, operating in all major financial markets. All subsidiaries are either licensed or registered with local financial regulators, including Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia and Dubai.

EquitiesFirst is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong with CE number BFJ407 for the Regulated Activity of Dealing in Securities. www.equitiesfirst.com

