Equity Resources, LLC Announces The Sale Of Oasis West Melbourne Apartments, A 316-Unit Multifamily Community In West Melbourne, Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham, Alabama-based Equity Resources, LLC, announced today the sale of Oasis West Melbourne Apartments in West Melbourne, Florida. Oasis is a Class-A property located in the heart of the space coast in one of the strongest secondary markets in the southeast.

Built in 2021 Oasis features an upscale amenity package and lavish interiors including "Smart Home" technology features such as Smart Hubs, door locks, lights and thermostats. Additionally, Oasis is surrounded by an abundance of white-collar employment and is conveniently accessible to nearby retail and entertainment.

"Investing equity in the construction of high quality, well-located Class-A multifamily assets with seasoned Joint Venture partners is our strategy," stated Jack Fiorella, President of Equity Resources. "We are a highly active equity funding source with a large appetite for expansion. The construction, leaseup and sale of Oasis is just one example of our recent successful transactions. Oasis is part of a billion dollar pipeline of developments that we are committed to have under way by the end of the year and our goal is to double that volume. While Florida markets in particular are an area of high focus for us, we will continue to invest equity in many markets within The Central and Southern regions of the United States."

About Equity Resources, LLC

Equity Resources, LLC is a private real estate investment company specializing in the multifamily industry. We are an acknowledged leader in private real estate investment, creating exceptional value through the acquisition, development, and asset management of Class-A multifamily properties.

