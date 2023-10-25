EQUITY STAKE SOLD IN PRINCE MARKETING GROUP AGENCY:

"PMG announces a private investment firm has acquired a minority stake in the company."

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 30 years, Darren Prince, CEO of Prince Marketing Group, has represented some of the most famous celebrities and personalities in the world. Longtime clients include Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Jerry West, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Chevy Chase, Charlie Sheen, Carmen Electra, Denise Richards and many others. Most recently, David Goggins and American Idol Finalist, Nutsa Buzaladze.

PMG announced a private investment firm has acquired a minority stake in the company.

Now Prince is taking his agency to another level, selling off a minority equity stake to a private investment firm with an executive team that will build and scale PMG to new heights in the entertainment and business world. "We finally have a top executive dream team in place so I can focus on what my team of agents and I do best by building relationships and creating more opportunities for brands and corporations for whom we buy talent," said CEO, Darren Prince.

One of PMG's new business advisors, Joe Tuttle said "Darren and I go back over 25 years. What's he's built at PMG with his global reputation and his relationships with his celebrity clients are a network at the highest level."

Prince said "I'm also excited to announce some of the most respected companies and longtime friends are joint venture partners to PMG and its new VIP experience division, called Unlimited Access."

Marcus Stern CEO of Anytickets.com is an event ticket giant out of Houston, Texas with decades of experience and relationship building. They have an incredible rolodex that it made strategic sense for all parties involved to collaborate on multiple fronts.

Ryan Fiterman CEO of Fiterman Sports Group is one of the fastest growing memorabilia firms in the world and convention promoters. Fiterman represents icons such as Mike Tyson, Pete Rose, Ric Flair and has an exclusive WWE memorabilia partnership with all of their current superstars. "Our synergy in working together has always been exceptional, and now we can help more brands be paired with the perfect superstar as well as offering exclusive experiences for VIP's" Prince added.

Kyle Bell CEO of Bell Sports Marketing has built a conglomerate in the sports and entertainment collectible industry, as well as the charity auction space with top corporations and charities. Bell co-owns CSA trade shows in Chantilly, VA and has several strategic corporate partnerships. This will allow Unlimited Access to provide incredible experiences and bring the best in talent to Fortune 500 companies worldwide through PMG.

Original Shark Tank judge and infomercial king Kevin Harrington and his team will be collectively using all the JV partner resources for brands they consult for in need of talent to endorse their product, service and initiative as well as for influencer and social media campaigns.

Rudy Mawer CEO of Mawer Capital is a guru in the online content creation space and managing brand campaigns. His team of 100+ staff at Mawer Capital have tremendous corporate resources for their celebrity talent buying needs. They will also will be maximizing PMG's online presence showcasing some of the most exclusive content driven events and projects.

Prince ended by saying, "In addition to the clients we represent at PMG our new division, Unlimited Access will be creating once in a lifetime experiences such as courtside tickets to NBA games, Super Bowl VIP experiences, ringside seats at prominent fights, backstage meet and greets at concerts, walking the red carpet at movie premieres and attending high profile award shows."

